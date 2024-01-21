Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.64.

FTNT opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.53.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

