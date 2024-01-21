Flow Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $43.64 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flow has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,483,676,655 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.