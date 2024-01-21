Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

