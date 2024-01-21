Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
