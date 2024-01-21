Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FFC opened at $14.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.