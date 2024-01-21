Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $139.02 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

