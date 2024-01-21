First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Raised by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 920,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,769. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

