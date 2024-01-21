First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,641 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,005,000 after buying an additional 877,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FPE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.92. 1,426,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,117. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

