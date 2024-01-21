First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 4.8% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AJ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $50.64. 920,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,206. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

