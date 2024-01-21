First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 62,330 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.10 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

