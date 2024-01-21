First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FEN opened at $14.50 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 123,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 232,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

