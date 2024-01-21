First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FEN opened at $14.50 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.