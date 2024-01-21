First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

TSE FR opened at C$6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.19. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.05 and a 1 year high of C$11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.69.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of C$178.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.1069298 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

