First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

First Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

FBMS stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $848.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 759.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 24.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

