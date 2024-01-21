First Bancorp (FBNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. On average, analysts expect First Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

FBNC opened at $34.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $40,012.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $59,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1,498.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

