Financial Survey: Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) vs. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BHP Group and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 6 3 0 2.33 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

BHP Group currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.87%. Given BHP Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $53.82 billion 2.85 $12.92 billion N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 27.18 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares BHP Group and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals -63.79% -0.99% -0.98%

Risk & Volatility

BHP Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BHP Group beats Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. BHP Group Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

