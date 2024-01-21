Financial Analysis: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) versus Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BrainsWay and Merit Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67 Merit Medical Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

BrainsWay presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $92.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

30.8% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $27.18 million 3.90 -$13.35 million ($0.25) -25.48 Merit Medical Systems $1.15 billion 3.96 $74.52 million $1.73 45.66

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -28.45% -19.17% -13.35% Merit Medical Systems 8.17% 14.71% 9.99%

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats BrainsWay on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

