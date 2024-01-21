Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Trading Up 7.7%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 84,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 104,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $82.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of ($70.44) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

