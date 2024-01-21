Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIS. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

