Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 18,407 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000.

About Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.