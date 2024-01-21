FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Trading 0.4% Higher

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 2,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

FG Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

FG Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.