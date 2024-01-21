Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Declares Dividend of $0.36

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Exchange Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EXCH opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. Exchange Bankshares has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

About Exchange Bankshares

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. It offers checking and savings accounts; and mortgage, real estate, consumer, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also provides cash management, internet and mobile banking, travel club, bill payment, and merchant services, as well as credit cards.

