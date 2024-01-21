Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Shares Down 1.2%

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 2.32 and last traded at 2.38. Approximately 8,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.02 and a 200 day moving average of 1.57.

About Ether Capital

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp. Ether Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

