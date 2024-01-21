ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

HACK opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

