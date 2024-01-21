Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $92.08 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Ergo has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $92.08 million and $268,213.39 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00003033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00170109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.78 or 0.00575395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00059987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.93 or 0.00378971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00181563 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,853,302 coins and its circulating supply is 72,853,152 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

