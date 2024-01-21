Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,355,000 after buying an additional 143,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after buying an additional 566,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.4 %

EQR stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

