EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $312.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $250.00 to $312.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.07.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $300.02 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $385.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.56 and its 200 day moving average is $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BOKF NA grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.