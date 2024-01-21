Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on Enerflex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.28.

Shares of EFX opened at C$6.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The stock has a market cap of C$837.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.28.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$767.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -14.49%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

