Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENB. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.63.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.34 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$56.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7305085 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.00%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. In related news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

