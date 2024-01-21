Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 777,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,187,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,602,000 after purchasing an additional 86,433 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FNDF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.