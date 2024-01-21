Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $7.32 on Friday, reaching $383.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,670,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $384.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.