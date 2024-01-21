Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $563,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.30. 496,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $106.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

