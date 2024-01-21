Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in NVR by 376.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $23.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7,207.99. 15,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6,696.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,290.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,900.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7,267.02.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $118.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.