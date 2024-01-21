Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 831,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,338. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

