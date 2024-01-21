Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $12.60 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

