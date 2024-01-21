Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 1.28% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,650.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of EWX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. 82,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,396. The stock has a market cap of $807.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $57.01.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

