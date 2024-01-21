Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $46,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. 3,118,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

