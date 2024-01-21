Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 9,775 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 547,291 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $91.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

