Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Barclays decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

