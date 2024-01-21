Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $97,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TROW opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

