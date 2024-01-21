Empirical Finance LLC Buys 3,323 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,941 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after acquiring an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,408,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

