Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $132.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.83. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

