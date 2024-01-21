Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Textron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.1% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 180.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $78.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

