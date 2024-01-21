Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $46,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE XYL opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average of $102.60. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.