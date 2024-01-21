ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.53 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $17.41 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00020475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,676.82 or 1.00015913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011389 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00207188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004555 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02619325 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

