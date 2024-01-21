Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.