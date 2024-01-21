eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $40.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150,475 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $524,005,000 after acquiring an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after acquiring an additional 289,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.