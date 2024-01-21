Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETV opened at $12.47 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
