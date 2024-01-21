Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETV opened at $12.47 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after buying an additional 782,028 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 316,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 267,545 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

