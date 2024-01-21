Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

