Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVT opened at $21.96 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth $179,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

