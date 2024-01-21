Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 172,948 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

