Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ETJ opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.