Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:ETJ opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.46.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
